Fashion Group Inditex Sales Shrink in 2020

Fashion Group Inditex Sales Shrink in 2020. Spanish-held Inditex group, the owner of Zara and other fashion brands, saw its sales shrink by 27% to RON1.3 billion last year. The group lost the top position on the fashion retail market to Polish-held discount store chain Pepco, whose sales rose slightly, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]