Over 240 dancers from 20 countries compete to join Iasi Opera House team. The Iasi National Opera House organised lately several staffing contests, and the Ballet Department has drawn the toughest competition as over 240 dancers from 20 countries applied to join. "The toughest competition is at the Ballet Department that will hold an assessment and selection audition for in-house collaborating dancers for the 2021-2022 season. No less than 243 artists from 20 countries - Romania, Russia, the US, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Bulgaria, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Belarus and Georgia - have expressed their intention to be part of the team of the Iasi Opera House. 87 of them were selected for the audition that will take place on Sunday at 9:00 at the headquarters of the Iasi cultural institution,'' the company informs in a release. The commission that will supervise the competition, made up of famous specialists such as Cristina Nicoleta Demian ("Gheorghe Dima" National Academy of Music), master of art Eugen Girnet (Chisinau) and choreographer Rosemarie Stocec Bot, will select the 15 dancers who will be working next season at the Iasi Opera House. "I am convinced that following the June 20 audition we will complete our valuable team with names that will generate new special artistic energies, to the joy of our beloved audience," said Daniel Sandru, interim manager of the Iasi National Opera House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]