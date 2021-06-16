Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov wins Superbet Chess Classic Romania

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won both the trophy and the USD 90,000 first prize at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania - the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2021. Hot got six points in the ninth round and secured victory with a draw against French Maxime (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]