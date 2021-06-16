LabMin Turcan, EC’s Ferreira discuss vulnerable people, improvement of social services in Romania and post-pandemic challenges in the field of occupation



LabMin Turcan, EC’s Ferreira discuss vulnerable people, improvement of social services in Romania and post-pandemic challenges in the field of occupation.

Labour Minister Raluca Turcan in Brussels on Tuesday discussed with European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira the issue of vulnerable people and the improvement of social services in Romania. “I know that the dialogues of the Romanian authorities with the European (...)