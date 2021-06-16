Orban: By the end of current parliamentary session we will appoint a new ombudsman



Removing Renate Weber from the position of ombudsman was made in accordance with constitutional procedures, and a new person will be appointed to the office by the end of the current parliamentary session, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday. "Today, based on the report prepared by the judiciary committees of the two chambers of Parliament, a plenary sitting of Parliament decided to remove Renate Weber from the position of ombudsman for reasons related to the violation of the Constitution and the laws of the country. It is a decision that was made in accordance with constitutional and legal procedures, which has a substantiation and has a report of the judiciary committees that clearly mentions the violations of the Constitution and the legislation that were the basis for the removal," Orban said at the end of the joint plenary sitting. He added that next week the procedure for appointing a new ombudsman will begin, "a procedure that is provided for in the Constitution, in the law, in the common regulations." "We will carry out this procedure so that, by the end of the current parliamentary session, we will succeed in appointing a new ombudsman at a joint sitting of the two chambers of Parliament. (...) When we take the decision, we will make it public (...) There is no violation of the rule of law," added Orban. On Wednesday, Parliament voted on a draft decision on removing Renate Weber from the leadership of the Ombudsman's Office. The draft passed 247 to 32 and one abstention. AGERPRES (RO- author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)