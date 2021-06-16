CNCAV: 48,000 vaccine doses from Johnson&Johnson to reach Romania on Thursday

CNCAV: 48,000 vaccine doses from Johnson&Johnson to reach Romania on Thursday. A number of 48,000 doses of Janssen vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military research and Development, informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to the same source, the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. Thereafter, vaccine doses will be distributed as follows: * Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses; * Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses; * Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses; * Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses; * Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses; * Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 8,000 doses. To date, Romania has received 577,300 doses of vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, and 225,331 have already been used to immunise the population. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]