Parliament votes Ombudsman removal from office. On Wednesday, the deputies and senators voted for the draft decision regarding the removal of Renata Weber from the leadership of the Ombudsman institution. There were 247 votes "in favour," 32 "against" and one parliamentarian did not vote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]