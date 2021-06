EximBank Extends Financing Program Within COVID-19 State Aid Scheme For Six Months

EximBank Extends Financing Program Within COVID-19 State Aid Scheme For Six Months. Lender EximBank has extended until end-2021 the financing program within the COVID-19 state aid scheme intended for large companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), whose turnover exceeded RON20 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]