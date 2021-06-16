 
June 16, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 32,077 people immunised in last 24 hours, 13,425 with first dose
Jun 16, 2021

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 32,077 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 22,051 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1,654 of the Moderna vaccine, 1,173 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,199 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 13,425 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 18,652 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,632,630 doses have been administered to 4,594,058 people, of whom 322,956 have received their first dose and 4,271,102 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 11 side effects were reported, of which three were local and 8 general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,450 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,767 were local and 14,683 general. CNCAV also says that 145 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

