Romania to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine, Serbia. Romania will donate 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine and 50,400 doses to Serbia, senior official with the Romanian Health Ministry Monica Althamer announced on Wednesday at the end of a government meeting. "A government decision on humanitarian aid, COVID-19 vaccine doses, to Ukraine and Serbia has been approved today. We are talking about 100,800 doses to Ukraine and 50,400 doses to Serbia," she told a news briefing at the Government House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]