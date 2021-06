Romania Pillar II Pension Fund Assets Reached RON82.6B End-May 2021

Romania Pillar II Pension Fund Assets Reached RON82.6B End-May 2021. The seven private pension funds operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II) had assets of RON82.6 billion (EUR16.8 billion) at the end of May 2021, a new record high and RON7.5 billion (EUR1.6 billion) higher compared with December 2020, financial regulator (ASF) data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]