Environment Guard slaps fines on both Bucharest's District 1 City Hall and garbage collector

Environment Guard slaps fines on both Bucharest's District 1 City Hall and garbage collector. The City Hall of Bucharest District 1 was fined by the Environmental Guard RON 160,000 (EUR 32,000) because it did not take the sanitation measures and did not present documents regarding the observance of the environmental legislation, while Romprest, the garbage collector, was given a RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]