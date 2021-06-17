LabMin Turcan, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights discuss reform of social security system

LabMin Turcan, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights discuss reform of social security system. The reform of the social security system, increasing employment, training skilled employees, and also the digitization of services provided by institutions belonging to the Ministry of Labour were the main topics addressed by the Minister of Labour, Raluca Turca, at the meeting she had on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]