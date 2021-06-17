Parliament votes Renate Weber’s removal from leadership of the Ombudsman institution. PSD to attack decision to the Constitutional Court



On Wednesday, the deputies and senators voted for the draft decision regarding the removal of RenateWeber from the leadership of the Ombudsman institution, according to a decision of the joint permanent bureaus. There were 247 votes “in favour,” 32 “against” and one parliamentarian did not vote. (...)