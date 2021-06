Genpact To Hire About 500 People in Romania in 2021 and Early 2022

Genpact To Hire About 500 People in Romania in 2021 and Early 2022. Outsourcing service provider Genpact plans to hire 500 people for its Romanian offices in 2021 and early 2022, says Shibu Nambiar, chief operating officer, Genpact Europe and Africa. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]