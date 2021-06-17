Iohannis: Romania on par with France in EU's estimated economic growth ranking

President Klaus Iohannis says that forecasts show that 2021 bodes well for Romania's economic rebound and that our country is on par with France in the EU's ranking by the estimated economic growth. "2020 was for the entire planet the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period during which the economies of all states experienced an unprecedented crisis. Currently, against the European and national extensive vaccination rollout launched in early 2021 we see that the pandemic subsides and social and economic life is gradually gaining traction. For Romania, 2021 offers the most encouraging signals, as our country is on par with France at the top of EU's economic growth estimates," Iohannis said in the message presented today by presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu in the opening of the French - Romanian Economic Forum organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania and by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The President notes that the pandemic "has put enormous pressure on public budgets through extraordinary spending and support measures for the private sector", and that in managing these effects, responsibility and perseverance in fiscal consolidation and back-to-sustainability efforts are once again paramount." Klaus Iohannis points out that France has always been a privileged partner for Romania at European and global level, and calls for the further development, as consistently as possible, of the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with this country both bilaterally and as regards cooperation at European level on files of importance for the future of the Union. "Many French companies have invested in key sectors, managing over time to build successful businesses with a strong national and international impact. Let us look for example at the success story of Dacia - Renault, which can be taken over and multiplied in other sectors of activity. Bilateral economic cooperation has clear development prospects that deserve to be better used in the future. Areas such as energy, aeronautics and defense, but also agriculture, smart industries, research and innovation, all these are key sectors where the French experience meets the Romanian potential to create new investment opportunities, more and better paid jobs, but also products with high added value," Iohannis explains. His message to the entrepreneurs is that their businesses can become more competitive regionally by investment development or relocation to Romania, by integrating new technologies and innovation, because, he says, "whereas 2020 was the year of the pandemic, I am convinced that 2021 will be the recovery and resilience year."