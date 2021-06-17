Official statistics: Jan - April wholesale turnover up 12.6 pct YoY

Official statistics: Jan - April wholesale turnover up 12.6 pct YoY. Romania's wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January 1 - April 30, 2021 was up both as unadjusted and as workday and seasonally adjusted series from the year-ago period by 12.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday. The four-month wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 12.6 percent YoY in nominal terms as a result of growth in non-specialized wholesale trade (+18.3 percent), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+18.0 percent), wholesale of consumer goods other than food ( +14.9 percent), wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+14.5 percent), specialized wholesale of other products (+14.3 percent), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+12.6 percent), wholesale intermediation activities (+2.9 percent) and wholesale of unprocessed agriculture products and livestock (+1.6 percent). Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January 1 - April 30, 2021 increased 9.2 percent overall from the same period last year. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]