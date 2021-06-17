 
June 17, 2021

Foreign tourists spend over 2,600 lei per person in Romania in Q1, 2021
Non-resident foreign tourists spent in Romania, on average, 2,675 lei per person in the first quarter of the year, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The total number of non-resident foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments was 64,100 people, their expenses amounting to 171.5 million lei. Business trips (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) were the main reason for the stay spent by 68.5% of non-resident tourists arriving in Romania in the first quarter of 2021, their expenses representing 66.2% of the total expenses. A share of 31.5% of non-resident tourists arriving in Romania traveled for private purposes, mainly for holidays (66.7%), for cultural and sports events (10.7%) and for visiting friends and relatives (8, 4%). Special purpose travel includes vacation, shopping, cultural and sporting events, visiting friends and relatives, medical treatment, religious pilgrimage, transit, and other activities.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

