Depanero accelerates operational process digitalization with the Aurachain low-code platform

Depanero accelerates operational process digitalization with the Aurachain low-code platform. Aurachain announces that Depanero, the largest electro-IT service company in Romania, part of the eMAG group, is accelerating its operational automation strategy by leveraging the Aurachain low-code platform. Aurachain accelerates the development of digital solutions that automate business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]