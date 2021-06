Antitrust Body Clears PharmaLife Med’s Acquisition Of Group Of Companies

Antitrust Body Clears PharmaLife Med’s Acquisition Of Group Of Companies. Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby PharmaLife Med SRL is acquiring the group of companies CED Pharma SRL, Monix Farm SRL and Leti-Farm 2000 SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]