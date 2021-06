BRD Relocates Support Teams, BRD Finance Branch to Globalworth's City Offices

BRD Relocates Support Teams, BRD Finance Branch to Globalworth's City Offices. BRD, the third largest lender in Romania by assets, has started relocating part of its support departments and its BRD Finance divisions from two separate locations in Bucharest to the City Offices building owned by Globalworth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]