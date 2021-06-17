 
Romaniapress.com

June 17, 2021

President Iohannis, Estonian PM discuss boosting Romanian-Estonian trade
Jun 17, 2021

President Iohannis, Estonian PM discuss boosting Romanian-Estonian trade.

On Thursday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis discussed with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas the prospects for the bilateral relationship between Romania and Estonia, items of shared interest on the European agenda, as well regional and multilateral priorities. "Bilaterally, the President of Romania emphasised the desire to strengthen economic co-operation, including boosting trade and sectoral exchanges. During the official discussions, a shared interest in the development of co-operation in the digital sector was highlighted, with President Klaus Iohannis emphasising an interest in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence co-operation, given the experience in this area of Estonia and Romania, which hosts the new Cyber Centre of the European Union," the Presidential Administration said in a statement. The Romanian head of state underlined the importance of coordination at the level of the European Union to strengthening resilience, both internally and globally, highlighting the role that the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre in Bucharest can play. Their discussions also focused on a strategic approach to the EU's relationship with Russia. The two state officials also addressed co-operation between the two countries under regional formats, the Bucharest 9 and the Three Seas Initiative, with emphasis on Romania's main objective for the implementation of the strategic projects Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia, designed to substantially improve the European North-South interconnection. At the same time, the conversation with the Estonian prime minister focused on co-operation inside NATO, given the excellent results of the June 14 summit. In a conversation with President of the Estonian Parliament Jüri Ratas, Iohannis voiced Romania's interest in intensifying parliamentary co-operation. "President Klaus Iohannis mentioned the prospects for co-operation offered by the Three Seas Initiative in parliamentary dialogue and welcomed the Estonian Parliament's organisation of the initiative's first parliamentary forum in June 2021," the Presidential Administration said. Iohannis and Kallas also addressed the future of the European Union, with Iohannis emphasising the important contribution made of coordination at the level of the European Union on the parliamentary dimension. The meetings with the two Estonian state officials were followed by the laying of a wreath at the War of Independence Monument and a visit to Tallinn City Hall, as well as visits with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to the e-Estonia Centre and the the Unicorn Squad start-up. The visits to the e-Estonia Centre and the Unicorn Squad start-up, Estonia's successful projects in terms of digital transformation and innovation, are said to have opened the opportunity to intensify Romanian-Estonian co-operation in these areas of special interest to the two countries. Iohannis paid a state visit to Estonia on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, he met his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Raiffeisen Leasing Financing Plunges 44.8% YoY To RON377M At End-2020 Raiffeisen Leasing, part of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, said the value of financed goods reached RON377 million at the end of 2020, down 44.8% from 2019, per data from Raiffeisen Leasing representatives.

HealthMin Mihaila: PNRR has 150 million euros to help hospitals prevent nosocomial infections Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said Thursday that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has allocated 150 million euros that come to the aid of hospitals to prevent nosocomial infections. Mihaila said that the Ministry of Health is considering measures to improve the (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Seeks To Raise RON3.7M To RON4.5M From Investors Via Private Stock Placement Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, wants to raise RON3.7 million to RON4.5 million by selling 387,000 shares within a private placement carried out between June 18 and July 2, 2021, with the possibility of closing it early, per data (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Seeks To Raise RON3.7M To RON4.5M Via Private Stock Placement Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, wants to raise RON3.7 million to RON4.5 million by selling 387,000 shares within a private placement carried out between June 18 and July 2, 2021, with the possibility of closing it early, per data (...)

Nigel Stephenson, General Manager GSK Consumer Healthcare Romania & Moldova: We'll donate $1.5 million globally in funding to Smile Train each year During an event held at the British Embassy’s Garden in Bucharest, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, launched the campaign “Smiles Change Lives” that aims to help provide treatment for children with clefts and to eliminate the stigma often (...)

Romania Rejects All Bids For June 2026 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids for treasury bonds maturing in June 2026 on low demand, central bank data showed.

National infrastructure investment agency to manage hospitals of major local impact The National Health Infrastructure Investment Agency will manage and operate hospitals that have a major local impact and operate under the authority of the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Thursday. "The health component of Romania's National Recovery and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |