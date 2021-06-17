Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 87 to 32,115, 82 prior to last 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 87 to 32,115, 82 prior to last 24 hours. As many as 87 deaths - 60 men and 27 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 82 from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informs on Thursday. The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Olt, Prahova, Suceava and in Bucharest City. Of these fatalities, one was in the 30-39 age range, one in the 40 - 49 age range, 4 in the 50 - 59 age range, 32 in the 60 - 69 age range, 30 in the 70 - 79 age range and 21 in people over 80 years of age. 81 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions, two did not suffer from comorbidities and for 4 patients there has been no such report so far. Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of Thursday stood at 32,115.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]