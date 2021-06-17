Speaker Orban: Renate Weber has truly been 'devil's advocate', her revocation, expected outcome

Speaker Orban: Renate Weber has truly been 'devil's advocate', her revocation, expected outcome. Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban considers that the revocation of Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman was "an expected outcome", that he supported primarily because she "endangered" the life and the health of Romanians. "Renate Weber was not the Romanian Ombudsman, but the PSD [Social Democratic Party]'s lawyer and the lawyer of PSD interests'. She was truly a 'devil's advocate.' The main reason why I supported the dismissal of Mrs. Weber is that she endangered the life and health of Romanians. There are several points of view, I had a strong enough reasoning. I think the revocation of Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman is an expected outcome," Orban said. Asked about the accusation according to which Renate Weber was not supposedly entitled to defense, Orban said: "She was summoned and was present in the Legal Committees. She could come to participate [ed.n.- in plenary). Was she expecting some special invitation? The same way it was conveyed to her that she can participate in the parliamentary procedures ... This is a pretext, it is not a serious reason. PSD can attack at the Constitutional Court".AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]