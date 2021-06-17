GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 87 on 27.400-plus tests run in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 87 on 27.400-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 87 in the last 24 hours following more than 27,400 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]