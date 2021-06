PSD notifies CCR regarding revocation of Ombudsman

PSD notifies CCR regarding revocation of Ombudsman. The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Thursday that his party will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the way the revocation procedure of the Ombudsman took place. “Today (Thursday, ed. n.) we will notify the Constitutional Court (regarding the way the Ombudsman’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]