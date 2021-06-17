Nestlé launches VeggiePlate – a nutritional method for balanced vegetable-based meals
Jun 17, 2021
Nestlé launches VeggiePlate – a nutritional method for balanced vegetable-based meals.
Nestlé, the largest food, and beverage company in the world, launches for the first time in Romania VeggiePlate – a nutritional method that involves the consumption of several vegetables. VeggiePlate is a tool for all those who want to eat more vegetable-based meals to have a healthier and more (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]