Japan Tobacco International Reports 16% Higher Turnover, Of RON6.3M, In Romania In 2020

Japan Tobacco International Reports 16% Higher Turnover, Of RON6.3M, In Romania In 2020. Japan Tobacco International (JTI), one of the largest cigarette manufacturers in Romania, registered a combined turnover of RON6.3 billion (EUR1.3 billion) in 2020 for JTI Trading and JTI Manufacturing, the two entities through which it operates in Romania, up over 16% from 2019, per data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]