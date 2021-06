Dance superstar Sergei Polunin, guest of TIFF festival in Romania

Dance superstar Sergei Polunin, guest of TIFF festival in Romania. Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin is a special guest of this year's edition of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the organizers of the event announced. The public will get to see him perform in the event Sergei Polunin Up, Close and Personal, scheduled for July 29th at Bánffy Castle (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]