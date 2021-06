EUROPAfest: Music festival to take place next month

EUROPAfest: Music festival to take place next month. This year's edition of EUROPAfest, a festival covering the genres of jazz, blues, and classic, is scheduled to take place between July 16th and July 24th, the organizers announced. The festival plans to bring artists from 20 countries for performances held in traditional and unconventional (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]