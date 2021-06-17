 
June 17, 2021

LabMin Turcan: The rights of 150,000 Romanians lorry drivers on European roads must be observed
Jun 17, 2021

LabMin Turcan: The rights of 150,000 Romanians lorry drivers on European roads must be observed.

The rights of the 150,000 Romanians who work as lorry drivers on European roads must be observed as provided for in the national legislation, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan wrote on Facebook on Thursday. She met in Brussels European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean. "I discussed with Adina Valean, the European commissioner for transport, the protection of Romanian drivers who want to work abroad, both in terms of employment conditions and the improvement of safety conditions. There are 150,000 Romanians who work as lorry drivers on the roads elsewhere in Europe and their rights as employees must be observed as provided for in the national legislation," wrote Turcan. She emphasised that hauliers must ensure transparent and fair pay consistent with the pay elsewhere on the European market, given that it is well known that there are often differences in working conditions and pay for employees coming from Eastern Europe. For her part, Valean pointed out that the European authorities are making every effort to quickly develop safe parking for lorry drivers, given that, there are currently around 100,000 places where drivers can park overnight, and the deficit is even greater for such places that offer safety. Turcan and Valean also discussed seasonal workers, and in relation to the development of the green economy sector, they discussed Romania's endeavour to comply with the green standard for parking lots, so that it can meet the European regulations. Turcan paid a two-day visit to Brussels, June 15-16. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
