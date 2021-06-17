 
Romaniapress.com

June 17, 2021

Court rules unconstitutional appointments of acting national media heads
Jun 17, 2021

Court rules unconstitutional appointments of acting national media heads.

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Thursday agreed to take up of a notification by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) that Parliament's decisions to appoint interim general directors at the National Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) and National Radio Broadcasting Corporation (SRR) are unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court, as part of its check of Parliament's decisions has unanimously agreed to take up the notification submitted by the parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and found that Decision 32/2021 of the Romanian Parliament regarding the appointment of the interim general director of the Romanian National Radio Broadcasting Corporation is unconstitutional; unanimously agreed to take up the notification submitted by the parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party and found that Decision 31/2021 of the Romanian Parliament regarding the appointment of an interim general director of the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation is unconstitutional. According to a CCR press statement, the court found that the two decisions of Parliament were adopted in violation of the constitutional principle that enshrines the mandatory nature of compliance with the law, provided for by Article 1(5) of the Constitution. "Thus, the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of Law 41/1994 on the organisation and operation of the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation and the Romanian National Radio Broadcasting Corporation were violated as Parliament argued for the applicability of Article (1) and (3) of the same law, without meeting the condition of the normative hypothesis of this legal text, that is the special situation of the transitional situation between two parliamentary legislatures, in which the appointment of an interim general director of the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation and the Romanian National Radio Broadcasting Corporation is allowed," says CCR. AGERPRES (RO- author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Raiffeisen Leasing Financing Plunges 44.8% YoY To RON377M At End-2020 Raiffeisen Leasing, part of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, said the value of financed goods reached RON377 million at the end of 2020, down 44.8% from 2019, per data from Raiffeisen Leasing representatives.

HealthMin Mihaila: PNRR has 150 million euros to help hospitals prevent nosocomial infections Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said Thursday that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has allocated 150 million euros that come to the aid of hospitals to prevent nosocomial infections. Mihaila said that the Ministry of Health is considering measures to improve the (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Seeks To Raise RON3.7M To RON4.5M From Investors Via Private Stock Placement Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, wants to raise RON3.7 million to RON4.5 million by selling 387,000 shares within a private placement carried out between June 18 and July 2, 2021, with the possibility of closing it early, per data (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Seeks To Raise RON3.7M To RON4.5M Via Private Stock Placement Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, wants to raise RON3.7 million to RON4.5 million by selling 387,000 shares within a private placement carried out between June 18 and July 2, 2021, with the possibility of closing it early, per data (...)

Nigel Stephenson, General Manager GSK Consumer Healthcare Romania & Moldova: We'll donate $1.5 million globally in funding to Smile Train each year During an event held at the British Embassy’s Garden in Bucharest, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, launched the campaign “Smiles Change Lives” that aims to help provide treatment for children with clefts and to eliminate the stigma often (...)

Romania Rejects All Bids For June 2026 Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids for treasury bonds maturing in June 2026 on low demand, central bank data showed.

National infrastructure investment agency to manage hospitals of major local impact The National Health Infrastructure Investment Agency will manage and operate hospitals that have a major local impact and operate under the authority of the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said on Thursday. "The health component of Romania's National Recovery and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |