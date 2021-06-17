 
PNL's Muraru: Solemn meeting of Parliament to commemorate victims of the Pogrom in Iasi, on June 30
PNL's Muraru: Solemn meeting of Parliament to commemorate victims of the Pogrom in Iasi, on June 30.

Liberal MP Alexandru Muraru, Government's Special Representative for Promoting Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, announces that Parliament will hold a solemn meeting of the two chambers on 30 June to commemorate, for the first time in history, the victims of the June 1941's Pogrom in Iasi. "Through the initiative to commemorate 80 years since the greatest massacre in Romania in the modern times, the supreme representative body of all Romanian citizens will send a strong message of recognition of the suffering of the victims and survivors of the Pogrom, those historical events will thus benefit from the significant attention of the Romanian people and the rest of the world," Muraru said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. He pointed out that invitations to attend the solemn meeting had been sent to the President of Romania, members of the Government, former heads of state, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, the Head of the Royal House of Romania, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church and leaders of other religious cults, representatives of the Jewish Communities in Romania, of the Romanian Army, as well as survivors or descendants of the victims of the Pogrom. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

