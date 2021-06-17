 
PM Citu: We shouldn't discuss about 4th wave in Romania
PM Citu: We shouldn't discuss about 4th wave in Romania.

Prime Minister Florin Citu, in Alba Iulia on Thursday stated that in Romania there should be no discussion about a possible four wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as long as there are enough doses of vaccine in the country and anyone can immunise himself/herself without any prior appointment. "From the Government's point of view, we have done everything we can to make these vaccination campaigns successful, because it is not a success of the Government's vaccination campaign, it is a campaign for life, this is what we are talking about, a campaign that will help us return to normalcy. Only through vaccination we will be able to return to normalcy. And I keep hearing discussions about a 4th wave. We should not have these discussions. In Romania, today, we have the necessary doses of vaccine. Everyone should be vaccinated. There shouldn't be this discussion about a 4th wave in Romania. We want to get vaccinated, we get vaccinated, it's not mandatory, but if we get vaccinated, we don't have the 4th wave. (...) Today Romanians must know that they can be vaccinated anywhere, anytime and this way we will avoid this 4th wave," Florin Citu told a press conference. The head of Executive has given assurances that Romania has the necessary doses of vaccine and that anyone who wants to get vaccinated can do so. "We were the first country in the European Union where you can get vaccinated without any prior appointment, you choose which vaccine you want to get vaccinated with and you go and get vaccinated," he said. Florin Citu also said that he wanted to see in Alba Iulia how the vaccination campaign is going, because Alba County is on the 7th place at national level in the immunisation against SARS-CoV-2. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: George Onea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

