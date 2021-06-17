Nigel Stephenson, General Manager GSK Consumer Healthcare Romania & Moldova: We’ll donate $1.5 million globally in funding to Smile Train each year
Jun 17, 2021
Nigel Stephenson, General Manager GSK Consumer Healthcare Romania & Moldova: We’ll donate $1.5 million globally in funding to Smile Train each year.
During an event held at the British Embassy’s Garden in Bucharest, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization, launched the campaign “Smiles Change Lives” that aims to help provide treatment for children with clefts and to eliminate the stigma often (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]