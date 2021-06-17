 
HealthMin Mihaila: PNRR has 150 million euros to help hospitals prevent nosocomial infections
HealthMin Mihaila: PNRR has 150 million euros to help hospitals prevent nosocomial infections.

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said Thursday that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has allocated 150 million euros that come to the aid of hospitals to prevent nosocomial infections. Mihaila said that the Ministry of Health is considering measures to improve the under-reporting of infections related to the provision of healthcare. "We are considering measures to improve this under-reporting [of nosocomial infections], some of which are related to funding. We are thinking of funding differently where there are hospitals that constantly, consistently and correctly report these infections related to the provision of healthcare (...) We are considering, including under PNRR, investments of 150 million euros to come to the aid of the hospitals to prevent the infections related to the provision of healthcare," the minister told a news briefing. She added that, according to "testimonies received from the European Commission," the Health component of PNRR was one of the "best" submitted by Romania. "From January to the last resubmission of the Health component, I believe that there were seven submissions to the European Commission and seven returns with observations from the European Commission. This way of working, this feedback mechanism actually helps us submit each time to the European Commission a better, more detailed and more concrete, and easier to implement the plan. There have been observations, they have been numerous, and most of them have been settled with each of these resubmissions, and this Health component of PNRR, according to testimonies from the European Commission, was one of the best of the PNRR components submitted by Romania," said the minister. AGERPRES (RO -author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

