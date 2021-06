Raiffeisen Leasing Financing Plunges 44.8% YoY To RON377M At End-2020

Raiffeisen Leasing Financing Plunges 44.8% YoY To RON377M At End-2020. Raiffeisen Leasing, part of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, said the value of financed goods reached RON377 million at the end of 2020, down 44.8% from 2019, per data from Raiffeisen Leasing representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]