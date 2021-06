Commercial Utility Vehicle Registrations See Significant Rise in January-May

Commercial Utility Vehicle Registrations See Significant Rise in January-May. Registrations of new commercial utility vehicles, from 3.5-ton ones to heavy trucks rose almost 30% to 9,500 units in the first five months, data from Romania’s Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]