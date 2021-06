City Grill Restaurant Group Buys 49% in Maison des Crepes and Aubergine

City Grill, one of the leading actors on the restaurant market in Romania, has bought minority stakes (49%) in two restaurant businesses – Maison des Crepes and Aubergine, in a EUR1 million investment.