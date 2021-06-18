Romania's Constitutional Court says ordinary courts can not dismantle Special Section

Romania's Constitutional Court says ordinary courts can not dismantle Special Section. The Romanian Constitutional Court published the reasoning behind its June 8 ruling, by which the Special Section for magistrates (SIIJ) can be dismantled only by the Parliament - and not by ordinary courts as argued by some of the magistrates and actually attempted by a county Court of Appeal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]