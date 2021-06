Works can start on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section

Works can start on Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section. The Romanian authorities issued the building permit for section 5 of the Sibiu - Piteşti motorway, namely the 30-kilometre section between Curtea de Argeş and Piteşti, the Minister of Transport, Cătălin Drulă, announced on Facebook on Thursday, June 17. "We have just issued the building permit for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]