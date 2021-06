MedLife’s pharma division gets permit for takeovers

MedLife’s pharma division gets permit for takeovers. The Romanian Competition Council approved the transaction through which Pharma Life Med, part of MedLife group, takes over the group of companies CED Pharma, Monix Farm and Leti-Farm 2000, according to a Council’s statement quoted by Agerpres. The companies are operating in the pharma retail (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]