S Immo buys two office buildings in western Bucharest from Skanska. The Swedish company Skanska sold for EUR 97 mln the Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest to the Austrian developer S IMMO AG, which also owns Sun Plaza in the Romanian capital. This is the first acquisition of S IMMO AG from Skanska and, at the same time, the largest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]