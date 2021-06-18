 
Romaniapress.com

June 18, 2021

Most probably budget deficit weight in GDP will be close to 5 pct in 2021 (Banca Transilvania opinion)
Jun 18, 2021

Most probably budget deficit weight in GDP will be close to 5 pct in 2021 (Banca Transilvania opinion).

Romania will manage to decrease this year from a budget deficit of 9.2 pct of GDP in 2020 to 5.4 pct of GDP, said Andrei Radulescu, director of macroeconomic analysis at Banca Transilvania (BT), at the 17th edition of the event "Meeting with the economic press", in central Predeal. The decrease will take place due to the fact that the part of economic growth will support the dynamics of budget revenues, yet not only the economic growth, but also the absorption of European funds, including the programmes that were launched last year by the European Union - Next Generation, and the multiannual financial framework, Andrei Radulescu added. He explained that, in terms of public consumption, last year the increase was only 2 pct, but Romania did very well, taking into account the fact that it had no room for maneuver of fiscal-budgetary policy. Basically, Romania entered the pandemic crisis with a very high level of budget deficit and yet the performance was very good for the economy. "So, Romania will somehow manage to move from a budget deficit of 9.2 pct last year to a deficit of 5.4 pct in 2021, in view of the fact that the part of economic growth will support the dynamics of budget revenues, yet not only economic growth, but also the absorption of European funds, including the programmes that were launched last year," he said. As for the annual dynamics of GDP (evolution of GDP in volumetric terms or real GDP), Radulescu said that the growth outlook is 6 pct this year, 5.5 pct in 2022 and 4.8 pct in 2023. "Should we look at the GDP components from the perspective of demand, we notice that there are very good growth prospects for productive investments. After an increase of 6.8 pct last year, there are acceleration prospects to 10.3 pct this year and next year, followed by an acceleration to 8.3 pct in 2023," he asserted. In his opinion, it is a very good time to invest in the national economy. "I repeat the before the pandemic motto: it is a very good time to invest in the national economy. Romania has resources, these resources must be allocated efficiently to generate sustainable economic growth and economic growth that generates development. For private consumption, the main component of GDP, we expect growth with annual dynamics of 6.1 pct in 2021, 4.5 pct in 2022 and 3.9 pct in 2023," he underlined.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Tilica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Recommendation on the Excessive Deficit Procedure in case of Romania, adopted on Friday at the ECOFIN Meeting The Recommendation on the Excessive Deficit Procedure in the case of Romania was adopted on Friday at the Meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN), in Luxembourg, and our country's commitment is to return to a budget deficit up to 3% of GDP by 2024, according to a press (...)

Romania's Romgaz enters exclusive negotiations with ExxonMobil for Black Sea project Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (SNG) has entered exclusive negotiations with US oil group ExxonMobil for its stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea. The exclusivity agreement is valid for four months, until October 15, 2021, Romgaz said in a note to (...)

Nuclearelectrica Sells RON283M Worth Of Electricity To CEZ Vanzare Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that it concluded a contract worth RON283 million with CEZ Vanzare, an electricity supplier in southeast Romania, for the sale of electricity between January and December (...)

Romania's Tecau progresses to Halle Open men's doubles final teamed up with Krawietz The Romanian-German duo Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Friday progressed to the men's doubles final of the 1,318,605-euro Halle Open ATP 500 in Germany after beating Belgians Sander Gille Joran Vliegen, 7-6 (6) 7-5. Third-seeded Tecau-Krawietz prevailed in an hour and 28 minutes. Tecau- Krawietz (...)

Finance Ministry launches new offer of FIDELIS government securities between June 22 - July 12 The Finance Ministry launches a new offer of FIDELIS government securities, and resident and non-resident individuals aged over 18 can underwrite between June 22 – July 12, 2021 through partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comerciala Romana and BRD – Groupe Societe (...)

European Council recommends Romania to put end to excessive deficit by 2024 The European Council on Friday adopted a recommendation under the excessive deficit procedure for Romania that Romania should put an end to the excessive deficit situation by 2024 at the latest. "The Council found that an extension to the current deadline for Romania to correct its public (...)

Bulgaria, Romania to have read-only access to the Visa Information System starting July Bulgaria and Romania will have read-only access to the Visa Information System, the database that connects EU border guards with Member States’ consulates around the world, starting in July 2021, according to a decision taken by the European Commission on Friday, after both countries (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |