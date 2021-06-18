REI analysis: The consultancy market for companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable funds exceeded EUR 50 mln. in 2020

REI analysis: The consultancy market for companies specialized in attracting non-reimbursable funds exceeded EUR 50 mln. in 2020. The top 5 players, 60% increase in business on average, with REI ranking second place at national level The five largest companies and groups of companies, together with more than 7.5 million euros; REI Grup improved its profitability margin to 73% for REI Finance Advisors and 63% for REI (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]