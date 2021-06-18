Exec-Edu announces the appointment of Oana Scarlat as the new CEO of the company



EXEC-EDU, leader of the executive education market, the top segment of the training market, announces the appointment of Mrs. Oana Scarlat as CEO of the company, starting June 1st. Oana Scarlat joined exec-EDU 17 years ago. She initially coordinated the business operations, and in recent years (...)