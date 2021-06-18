HealthMin Mihaila: PNRR has 150 million euro to help hospitals preventing nosocomial infections

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said Thursday that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has allocated 150 million euros that come to the aid of hospitals to prevent nosocomial infections. Mihaila said that the Ministry of Health is considering measures to improve the