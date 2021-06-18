Parliament to convene in solemn meeting on June 30 to commemorate victims of the Pogrom in Iasi



Liberal MP Alexandru Muraru, Government’s Special Representative for Promoting Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, announces that Parliament will hold a solemn meeting of the two chambers on 30 June to commemorate, for the first time in history, the victims of the June (...)