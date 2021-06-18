 
June 18, 2021

Parliament to convene in solemn meeting on June 30 to commemorate victims of the Pogrom in Iasi
Jun 18, 2021

Parliament to convene in solemn meeting on June 30 to commemorate victims of the Pogrom in Iasi.

Liberal MP Alexandru Muraru, Government’s Special Representative for Promoting Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia, announces that Parliament will hold a solemn meeting of the two chambers on 30 June to commemorate, for the first time in history, the victims of the June (...)

