Skanska's Campus 6.2 and 6.3 Sale to S Immo AG Finalized. Skanska's sale of buildings 6.2 and 6.3 within the Campus 6 office complex in Bucharest to Austrian real estate fund S Immo AG was completed in June 2021 upon the transfer of property rights, law firm PeliPartners announced Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]