Transport Trade Services Net Profit Grows 37% in 1Q, to RON15M. Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), Romania's biggest freight transporter on the Danube which went public last week, reported a net profit of RON15 million in the first quarter, up 37% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]